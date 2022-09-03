HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Halifax County was arrested on Thursday for possessing drugs and more than $100,000 in cash, deputies say.

On Thursday around 7 a.m., narcotics agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant at the residence of Joey Lamont Lynch, 43, of Hollister.

Deputies say they located Lynch inside his home. The search revealed eight ounces of powder cocaine, about two grams of crack cocaine, 100 grams of marijuana, digital scales and $114,000 in cash.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Lynch was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine– 200 grams

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

According to deputies, Lynch also has a criminal history dating back to 1998.

1998- misdemeanor larceny conviction

1998- simple possession of marijuana

1998- carrying a concealed weapon

2000- assault on a female

2003- assault on a female

2022- simple assault

Lynch received a $26,000 bond and has a first court appearance scheduled for Sept. 22.