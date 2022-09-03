HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Halifax County was arrested on Thursday for possessing drugs and more than $100,000 in cash, deputies say.
On Thursday around 7 a.m., narcotics agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant at the residence of Joey Lamont Lynch, 43, of Hollister.
Deputies say they located Lynch inside his home. The search revealed eight ounces of powder cocaine, about two grams of crack cocaine, 100 grams of marijuana, digital scales and $114,000 in cash.
Lynch was arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking in cocaine– 200 grams
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Possession of marijuana
- Maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
According to deputies, Lynch also has a criminal history dating back to 1998.
- 1998- misdemeanor larceny conviction
- 1998- simple possession of marijuana
- 1998- carrying a concealed weapon
- 2000- assault on a female
- 2003- assault on a female
- 2022- simple assault
Lynch received a $26,000 bond and has a first court appearance scheduled for Sept. 22.