CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing, according to police.

Police said Caleb Anthony Locklear, 42, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The stabbing happened on June 13 just after 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Franklin Street, according to police.

Officers said the victim was treated and released from the hospital, and they believe this was an isolated incident.

Officials said Lockear is being held on a $25,000 secured bond.