ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting.

On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield.

Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.

Enfield police said Undray Larue Batts was arrested in Rocky Mount and charged with murder and discharging a firearm in city limits. County jail records show Batts is currently only facing a charge for murder. He has no bond listed.

Enfield police have asked anyone with additional information about the shooting to call them at 252-445-5122 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.