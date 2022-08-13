SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.

Officials say Anna Bradshaw, 60, was a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee cleaning up debris on US 264 in Wilson County when she was hit.

On Saturday, the NCSHP announced that they located the vehicle that hit Bradshaw and arrested the driver.

Friday night, Jamari Marquis Powell, 31, of Bailey was charged with felony hit and run. Powell was taken to the Wilson County Jail and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.