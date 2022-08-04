ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department announced Thursday that one person was arrested in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning around 9 a.m.

The shooting victim, identified as Carlos Garrett, 43, drove himself to the hospital after suffering the gunshot wound to the back Wednesday.

Police arrested and charged Ja’Noz Jordan, 24, after conducting a search warrant at his residence in the 300 block of South Halifax Road.

According to police, three firearms were seized, and one was reported stolen from Nash County.

Jordan was charged with:

Assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Possession of a stolen firearm

Jordan received a $300,000 secured bond and a $20,000 secured bond for a probation violation. He was taken to the Nash County Detention Facility. There is no information on a future court appearance.