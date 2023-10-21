ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — One suspect was charged this week in the armed robbery of a Dollar General in Halifax County earlier this month, deputies said Friday.

The robbery took place around 10 p.m. on Oct. 4 when two armed suspects entered the Dollar General in the 4000 block of U.S. 158 just outside of Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The duo demanded money from the clerk. The pair ended up taking an undisclosed amount of cash along with cigarettes, deputies said.

The suspects left traveling toward Littleton in an unknown type of car.

Several photos were released from the robbery — including those showing the suspects pointing guns the second they stormed through the front doors.

A surveillance photo shows armed robbers at a Dollar General on U.S. 158 in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Roanoke Rapids Police Dept.)

Friday evening, deputies announced one of the suspects was arrested on several charges and was being held without bond.

Achontay Cotton, 20, of Enfield, was already being held in the Franklin County Detention Center, a Friday news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cotten was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of assault by pointing a gun.

Cotten is scheduled for a first appearance in court in Halifax County on Nov. 1.

The case is still under investigation.