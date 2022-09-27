RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One suspect has been caught in the kidnapping of two children two weeks ago at a gas station near Raeford, officials said.

The incident took place at about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Lucky Stop gas station, which is located at 2196 U.S. 401 Business, at the intersection of Rockfish Road, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Two girls were in the back seat of a 2009 Toyota Camry at the gas station just east of Raeford.

Deputies said at the time of the incident, one adult was pumping gas while the other was paying.

One of two masked suspects took out a handgun and entered the driver’s seat of the car.

Simultaneously, the other masked man pointed a firearm at the victim pumping gas before getting into the passenger seat.

“The two masked males then drove away with the vehicle, with the two juveniles still in the back seat,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photo from Hoke County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Hoke County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the masked suspects drove for a bit toward Scurlock Elementary School before letting the two girls out at a J+L Clover gas station at 685 Rockfish Road.

However, the suspects then sped off with the car.

On Monday around 4:45 p.m., one male juvenile surrendered to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with armed robbery, larceny of motor vehicle, assault by pointing a gun and kidnapping.

Deputies said they are still looking for the other suspect.

“The two males were wearing black ski masks, black shirts, one with an “Air Jordan” logo printed on it, and black shoes. One of the male subjects was also wearing black pants, while the other was possibly wearing gray pants,” deputies said.

Officials said anyone with information about the second suspect should contact Detective Hoskins at (910) 479-3832 or the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 875-5111.