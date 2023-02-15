GASTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is behind bars for stealing more than 1,100 gallons of diesel fuel in Northampton County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Sept. 21, 2022, deputies said a total of 1,100 gallons of fuel were stolen from gas pups at New Dixie Store in Gaston.

Later that year on Oct. 8, deputies said 1,124 gallons of fuel were stolen from the same store.

The investigation revealed that the same suspect was involved in both thefts.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia reported similar thefts and assisted the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation.

They were able to identify Luis Gutierrez as the person responsible for the fuel thefts.

On Nov. 21, 2022, the Gaston Police Department obtained warrants on Gutierrez for two counts of felony larceny of fuel valued at a total of $10,567.

Gutierrez turned himself in on Jan. 30 and received a $6,000 unsecured bond.