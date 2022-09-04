ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said Sunday they charged a man in a deadly crash from Friday night.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1500 blk of S. Church Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The crash involved a man driving an Infiniti sedan and another man driving a motor scooter, police said.

During the crash, the man on the motor scooter was ejected and was then hit by another car, the news release said.

The man on the scooter, Van Monroe, 71, died at the scene, police said.

Sunday afternoon, police said a man driving the Infiniti sedan was charged in the crash.

Dominique Jasper, 31, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and unsafe movement.