RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man taken into custody by U.S. Army Military Police was formally charged Friday in the shooting death of a teenager in Hoke County earlier this year, officials said.

The incident happened on Feb. 23 in the 2000 block of Lindsay Road, about four miles east of Raeford, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-year-old man was shot and died at the scene while a 19-year-old woman was shot and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Main for further medical treatment, the news release said.

Since the deadly shooting, warrants were issued for Kevin Elijah-Simeon Chapel, 18, the news release said.

Chapel was taken into custody with the help of military police at Fort Jackson near Columbia, South Carolina, the news release said.

Chapel is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a deadly weapon, officials said.

On Friday, Chapel was extradited back to Hoke County, where he is being held without bond, the news release said.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina assisted in the case.