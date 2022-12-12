DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Naomi Khan, a 24-year-old mother is in custody and charged with the first-degree murder of her child, according to the Dunn Police Department.

A three-month-old was found and taken to the hospital when officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday to the 600 block of North Ellis Avenue in reference to an assault victim, police said.

Police said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident, police said is isolated in nature and “there is no danger to the public.”