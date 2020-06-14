1 child dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital after Jeep flips in Harnett County, trooper says

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A child died and two other children were hurt when a Jeep overturned in a single-car crash Saturday evening in Harnett County, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the Cameron area along Cameron Hill Road near Gilchrist Road, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. J.E. Stahl said.

A man, who is the father of two children and uncle to another, was driving a Jeep Wrangler when he came out of a curve at high speed and wrecked, Stahl said.

Two children who survived were originally taken by ambulance to Cape Fear Regional Medical Center, but have since been flown to UNC Hospital, according to Stahl.

All of the children, ages 6, 8 and 12, were properly restrained. However, when the “Jeep overturned they were all exposed,” Stahl said.

The father who was driving is from the Cameron area and was flown to Duke Hospital for treatment, Stahl said.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck.

