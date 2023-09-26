BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in critical condition after a shootout in broad daylight Tuesday at a fast food restaurant parking lot in Butner, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the Wendy’s at 1546 N.C. Hwy 56 near Creedmoor, according to a news release from James Champion, chief of Butner Public Safety.

“A preliminary investigation determined that an altercation had taken place in the parking lot resulting in shots being fired between two parties,” Champion said in the news release.

But, officers at the scene did not find any victims or suspects.

However, soon after the shooting investigation began, police were told that a victim had been taken in a personal car to the emergency room of a nearby hospital and was suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” Champion said.

As of just before 10 p.m., the 20-year-old man who was shot was in surgery and is listed in critical condition, officials said.

The car used to drive the victim to the hospital belongs to one of the people involved in the gunfire at the Wendy’s, Champion said.

Later, Trevon Swann, 19, surrendered to Butner Public Safety and was arrested in the incident, the news release said.

Swann was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious body injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of going armed to the terror of the public.

No other information was released.