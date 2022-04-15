SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle slammed into a concrete bridge pillar on Friday morning, Southern Pines police said in a news release.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of U.S. Highway 1 under the Morganton Road Bridge for an On-Star crash notification.

Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle that had slammed into the bridge’s concrete support pillar. Inside the vehicle were two people. Police said one person was airlifted from the scene and the second person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and active, authorities said.

Police have not said if the driver or passenger was the person who died or if any charges will be filed against the surviving occupant.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the person who died as they’re working to notify their next-of-kin.