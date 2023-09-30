NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was killed in a shooting in Nashville Saturday afternoon and a person who fled was detained, according to police.

The incident was reported just before 3:45 p.m. about shots fired in the area of S. Alston Street at the intersection of Church Street, according to a news release from the Nashville Police Department.

As police officers were responding to the initial call, Nash County 911 received two other gunshot calls, officials said.

The second caller stated they needed police and EMS at the Harold Coley Library in Nashville because of a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The third call was from the address of 209 E. Sixth St. The caller said that they needed help because their nephew was shot.

The Nashville Police Department initially only received the call about the gunshot victim at 209 E. Sixth St., the news release said.

When officers arrived, they spotted a person flee from a vehicle that had a bullet hole in it. Nashville police chased the person while another unit tried to help the injured person.

The subject was detained and there is no threat to the public, police said.