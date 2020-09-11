1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Edgecombe County house fire

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was taken to a hospital for burns after a house fire in Edgecombe County Friday, officials say,.

The incident was reported at 9032 County Line Road near Sharpsburg, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

When crews arrived at the home, it was “fully engulfed in flames,” officials said.

A man outside the home — who had been burned — said that a person was trapped inside the burning home, deputies said.

“When the fire was put out a body was found inside the home,” the news release said.

The burned man was taken to UNC Nash Hospital for his injuries.

The identity of the dead person was not released.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office along with Emergency Management and the NC SBI processed the scene. The fire is under investigation.

