OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One inmate died and another is still in the hospital after they were found unresponsive in their cells early Friday morning in the Granville County Detention Center, officials said.

The incident was discovered just before 5:05 a.m. at the detention center, which is at 525 New Commerce Drive in Oxford, according to a Friday evening news release from the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

When the two inmates were found, “life-saving measures were undertaken by Granville County Sheriff’s Office personnel,” the news release said.

EMS units were also called to the scene and tried to help the two inmates.

One inmate died at the scene.

The other inmate, Kevin Burton Munn, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was still being treated Friday night, the news release said.

The name of the inmate who died was not released.

Granville County deputies said they have requested the SBI to investigate the incident.