ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was injured in a broad daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported as “shots fired” at Martin Luther King Park at 800 E. Virginia St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived, they found two shooting victims.

One victim died at the scene.

The other victim was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment.

Much of the park was surrounded by crime scene tape late Saturday afternoon. A white sedan with a shattered rear window was also parked inside the crime scene.

Police said the homicide unit is investigating the double shooting.

Officials also asked anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.