RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was injured when they were shot in broad daylight while outside in a yard of a home in Sanford on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported at 2:25 p.m. at 218 Simmons St., according to a news release from the Sanford Police Department.

“Upon officers’ arrival it was determined that two male victims had suffered from gunshot wounds while outside in the yard of the residence,” the news release said.

One person died after being taken to Central Carolina Hospital.

The other person was taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting is “an ongoing investigation.”

Officers said anyone with info about the shooting should contact the Sanford Police Department’s Detective Division at 919-775-8268.