YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road in Youngsville when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn several times.

The trooper said two people were in the car, one female and another person. The female died and the other person was injured, but is expected to be okay.

The female’s identity has not been released.