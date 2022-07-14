RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting that took place Wednesday night.

On Wednesday just before 7:45 p.m., detectives responded to the 200 block of Blue Road for a “shots fired” call, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that EMS transported two male victims to a local hospital for treatment. On Thursday, one of the victims was pronounced dead at a hospital and family members were notified.

The investigation remains ongoing and a suspect has not been announced.

Deputies said anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Hoskins or Detective Shipp at 910-875-5111.

Information may also be submitted electronically by visiting the sheriff’s website and using the anonymous tip form or download the free Hoke County Sheriff’s App available in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.