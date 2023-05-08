ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday night, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. on Friday, deputies were sent to a shooting victim in the 100 block of Bud Spell Lane in Roseboro. After arriving, deputies found 23-year-old Marquese Moore deceased from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said a woman received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville for treatment. The woman’s name is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

No other information is available.