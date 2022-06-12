WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed while another was wounded when gunshots were fired in a Halifax County community early Sunday, deputies said.

The incident was initially reported as shots being fired and someone possibly hit by gunfire, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Hall with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunfire was reported around 12:05 a.m. Sunday along Laurel Lane, which is just off U.S. 301 in Weldon, the news release said.

When officers arrived they found Lachristian Jaquan Blythe, 25, who had at least one gunshot wound. Another man was grazed by gunfire, Hall said in the release.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where Blythe died, the news release said. Blythe was from Rich Square in Northampton County.

Hall said deputies are still investigating the deadly shooting.

Authorities said anyone with information about the incident should call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.