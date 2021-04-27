1 dead, 1 seriously injured following stabbing in Moore County; man charged with murder

VASS, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was arrested after one person died and another was seriously injured in a stabbing, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened during the early morning hours on Tuesday at 284 Circle Drive which is just outside of Vass.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies got to the scene, two victims were found to have obvious stab wounds.

One victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition and another died at the scene due to their injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Later on Tuesday, deputies arrested Craig Lamont Seagraves, 35, of Vass, in connection with the stabbing.

Seagraves was arrested on one count of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He is currently being held behind bars in the Moore County Detention Center without bond pending a first court appearance.

If you or anyone you know has information that may assist with the investigation, please call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.