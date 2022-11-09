ERIWN, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Erwin on Wednesday night, according to the Erwin Police Chief.

On Wednesday, shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of Lucas Road. While en route, the officers were told that shots were fired.

After arriving, officers found a male who lying in the front yard of the residence, shot.

EMS performed live-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead.

Erwin Police Chief Johnathan Johnson told CBS 17 that a female suspect is in police custody. The identity of the victim was not released.