1 dead, 1 wounded in Harnett County shooting just outside Lillington

Harnett County deputies block a road near the deadly shooting scene on Saturday. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and another injured in a double shooting just outside Lillington in Harnett County Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 4:05 p.m. as a shooting at 15 Cater Lane in the Shawtown community, according to a news release from Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

When deputies arrived they found one man dead and another injured.

Montice Williams, 31, of Benson, was later identified as the man who died, the news release said.

The wounded man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies had at least one road in the area closed until at least 7:15 p.m.

“This is all the information that we are prepared to release at this time due to this being early into this active homicide investigation,” Coats said in the news release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: