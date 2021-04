SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly vehicle crash that also injured multiple people happened near Sanford Saturday evening.

The crash was reported around 7:50 p.m. in Lee County along U.S. 421 bypass near Broadway Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck left one person dead, according to the highway patrol.

Two others were critically injured and were airlifted to area hospitals for treatment.

No other information was available Saturday night.