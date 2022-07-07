RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man is dead, and 2 others have been charged after a shooting in Raleigh, police said.

Police said they responded to a reported shooting on Tuesday just before 1 p.m. in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, Hurebaves Ransom Williams, who was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Photo from Raleigh Police Dept.

Police said “Trayvon Tarique Reams, 18, has been charged with murder and Tia Asia Kemp, 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the death of Williams.”

Reams and Kemp were taken to the Wake County Detention Center, according to police.