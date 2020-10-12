1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at home in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died and two other people suffered injuries in a shooting at a home in Henderson Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported as a shooting at 8:20 p.m. at 406 Rowland Street, according to a news release from Henderson police.

When officers arrived, a man was found dead from a gunshot wound. Two other people were suffering from what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this point, this investigation is being deemed a domestic-related incident,” the release said.

A fourth person is “being interviewed at this time,” the news release said.

The shooting is currently under investigation, according to police.

