CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and three people are hospitalized after a boat capsized on Jordan Lake on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.

On Friday around 2 p.m., officials say a distress call came from the Farrington Point boat ramp on Jordan Lake in Chatham County.

After arriving, officials learned the boat had capsized. N.C. Wildlife responded and rescued four people who were in the water.

Farrington Point boat ramp on Jordan Lake. (Marcus Wilson/CBS 17)

All four people on the boat were transported to the hospital and one of them was pronounced deceased at WakeMed.

Officials say the boat is being retrieved and the investigation is ongoing at the scene and the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.