CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead, and three others injured after a shooting at a private party in Clinton, according to deputies.

Deputies said this happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Veteran’s Lane.

Officials said one victim is in critical care, and the two other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Roughly 200 people were at the party, and deputies said the party had private security guards.

deputies said most attendees had fled the party, and there is currently no suspect information.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims.



If you have any information, call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141.