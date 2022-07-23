PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they’re investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person and hurt several others in Pinebluff early Saturday morning.

At about 3:28 a.m., deputies received a report of a shooting on Primrose Path in the Addor community south of Pinebluff.

At the scene, they say they found three people who had been shot.

One of the victims died at the scene and the other two were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to reports.

Deputies say two additional victims were found at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-947-4444.