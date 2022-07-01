NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman has died and another four people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach, according to a post from the city.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on S.C 31, according to the post, leading to northbound lanes being closed near mile marker three.

One of the vehicles was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of S.C. 31, according to the post.

Kamiyah Belvin, 23, of Henderson, in Vance County, North Carolina, was killed in the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Authorities have not said which car Belvin was in.