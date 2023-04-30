CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One died after two brothers were shot during a dispute with another person in Clinton late Saturday night, police said Sunday.

The incident was reported as gunfire just after 11:50 p.m. in the area of Sampson and Faison streets, according to a news release from Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.

When police arrived in the area, they found one brother lying in a driveway at 303 Sampson St., the news release said. The other brother was found lying on a porch at 315 Sampson St.

Clinton police and EMS performed life-saving measures on the brothers.

However, James Gamino, 30, who was found on the driveway, died, police said.

The other brother, 27, was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The news release said the brothers and a suspect were in a “verbal altercation” near the intersection of Sampson and Faison Street when shots were fired. No arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105.