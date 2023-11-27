ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot dead after a fight escalated into gunfire in a Rocky Mount motorcycle club Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:35 p.m. at a location called All Round Huzlerz at 309 Tarboro St., according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The call at the location, which CBS 17 discovered is possibly named All Roun Huzlaz, was about a shooting with injury, police said.

“The preliminary investigation found there was an altercation inside the motorcycle club,” officers said in the news release.

A person known to others at the club fired gunshots and a man was hit by the gunfire, police said.

Donald Joseph, 55, of Rocky Mount was given help from EMS crews and first responders, but he died at the scene, according to police.

“This was not a random event, and it appears all parties involved are known to each other,” officers said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, according to the release.

Officers said anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.