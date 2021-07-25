1 dead after car and tractor-trailer collide on I-85 in Granville County

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly crash closed Interstate-85 in Granville County for several hours early Sunday, officials say.

The wreck was reported just after 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 near exit 206, which is U.S. 158, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened near Oxford and involved a car and tractor-trailer. One person died in the wreck, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

A detour was set up while the highway was closed.

The identity of the person who died was not released Sunday.

All lanes and the shoulder of the highway were cleared just before 7 a.m.