SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died in a crash near Siler City in Chatham County late Saturday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved two cars and happened around 11:50 p.m., the highway patrol said.

The incident took place along U.S. 421 about 1.5 miles south of Siler City.

A red Nissan was being driven along U.S. 421 when it collided with another car, officials said.

The Nissan then went off the road and hit a tree. A person in the Nissan died.

The identity of the person who died was not released Sunday.

No other information was available from authorities.