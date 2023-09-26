ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died after a car crash in Rocky Mount late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in the 300 block of South Grace Street, according to a news release around 5:45 p.m. from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The wreck happened between Western Avenue and Hammond Street when a car heading south on South Grace Street hit a utility pole, the news release said.

The car then continued traveling until smashing into a home, according to police.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area while an investigation is underway.

Rocky Mount Police Traffic Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit, patrol units and other first responders are on the scene, officers said.

No other information was released.