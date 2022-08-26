CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was killed in a Chapel Hill shooting, according to police.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension.

Officers said when they arrived, they found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, according to police. No information on a suspect was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.