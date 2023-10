BUNER, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead after a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 85 North near Butner, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 2 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash on I-85 North in Granville County at mile marker 202 in Butner near US-15.

Highway Patrol told CBS 17 a man died in the crash.

Officials said the road has reopened.

No other information was available.