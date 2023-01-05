ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a fight broke out in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening, according to police.

Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress.

After arriving, officers found a 30-year-old man lying on the ground. First responders provided life-saving measures, but the man died on the scene from his injures sustained from the fight, according to police.

Police said his identification is being withheld until family members are notified.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate

the incident, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police

Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-ATip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).