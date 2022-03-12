NORTH CAROLINA (WNCN) – A bank robber is dead following an Interstate-95 highway pursuit with The Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was involved in a pursuit near mile marker 132 just before midnight Saturday with a suspect involved in several bank robberies out of South Carolina.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s car struck the wood line of a median on I-95, ejecting the victim. The suspect died on-scene, officials said.

The sheriff’s office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Nash County Fire Department are currently investigating the incident.

No further information was released.

This story will be updated.