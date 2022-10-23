CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a “shots fired” call on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. After arriving, deputies found two males with gunshot wounds. One of the males succumbed from his injuries.

The same day, a fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in Princeville and LaMichael Everette died from his injuries.

It is unknown if the shootings are related.

Deputies said more information about the 6 p.m. shooting is forthcoming.