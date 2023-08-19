ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say one male is dead after he was shot at least twice Saturday night.

The incident was first reported as a shooting with injury just after 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Westwood Drive, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a male who was suffering from gunshot wounds, the news release said.

EMS crews and other first responders provided first aid to the victim.

However, he died at the scene, police said. The news release called the victim’s death a homicide.

The shooting scene is just outside an ABC store and near a Hardee’s restaurant and Family Dollar store.

The name of the victim will be released after relatives are contacted.

Police said anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450 or 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.