ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a Tuesday morning single vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in Halifax County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A trooper told CBS 17 a call came in regarding a single vehicle accident between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on I-95 southbound at mile marker 157 near Enfield. The trooper said one man died in the accident.

No information was available on how the crash happened. The right lane reopened on I-95 three miles south of exit 160 shortly before 6 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.