SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed units responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Nash County on Wednesday afternoon that resulted in at least one death.

The crash happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Highway patrol said the tractor-trailer was driving south on Old Bailey Highway and hit a passenger car in an intersection who was driving east on Macedonia Road.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Major Eddie Moore said his office is assisting in the response and investigation, but NCSHP is the lead investigator.

At this time NCSHP is still responding and they are “not comfortable” releasing any driver information at this time, but will at a later time Wednesday.

This is a developing story.