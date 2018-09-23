Uncle dead, nephew charged with murder after stabbing at Clinton home, police say Video

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) - Clinton police said that two men were injured, one of them fatally, after a family argument escalated into a stabbing at a home Friday night.

The incident was reported as a stabbing around 9:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Harmon Street, Clinton police said in a news release.

Police arrived and found a "large crowd at the home who were highly emotional."

Also, after police arrived and just as they started their investigation "a male armed with a knife charged toward a second male who was in the yard," the news release said.

The man who charged at another, later identified as Joshua Frederick, was tased by police and taken into custody, officials said.

The man who was charged at was identified as Jamaal Peterson, according to a news release.

EMS responded and began treating two injured men at the home. One man, Anthony Frederick, 51 from Phoenix, Arizona, died at the scene, according to police.

Police later said that a family argument escalated into the deadly stabbing.

"Jamaal Peterson got a knife from the kitchen and confronted his uncle, Anthony Frederick. Mr. Peterson cut Mr. Frederick resulting in a severe laceration to his upper arm," a Clinton police news release said.

After Fredrick was stabbed, his son, Joshua Frederick, tried to attack Jamaal Peterson with a knife, police said.

Jamaal Peterson was arrested and charged with murder, according to a news release.

Joshua Frederick will not face charges "in light of the totality of the situation," police said.