1 dead, another wounded in Dunn shooting, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – One person died and another was wounded in a shooting in Dunn on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 3:45 p.m. at 803 N. King Ave., according to a news release from Dunn police.

“Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered one subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the news release said.

That person was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died, police said.

Soon after receiving the initial shooting call, police were told about another person who was being treated for a gunshot at Harnett Health Betsy Johnson Hospital.

The person suffered an abdomen wound in the shooting, police said.

“Both incidents appear to be related, and at this time doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence,” the news release said.

Names of the victims were not released by police.

Investigators are requesting anyone with additional information to contact them at 910-892-2399 or 910-230-3556 or 910-893-9111.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now