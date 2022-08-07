WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers.

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road in reference to a shooting.

Deputies say they arrived at the scene to find that there was a large party held with about 200 people.

As the party was wrapping up, some sort of altercation took place and shots were fired, according to reports.

Deputies say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound in their hand.

Investigators believe the suspects left before deputies arrived at the scene.

They say the incident appears to have happened between two groups that know each other, and the shooting was not a random act.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the victim’s identities at this time.

Investigators say they continue to follow up on leads.

Anyone at the party, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.