BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies are investigating a homicide Sunday morning after one man was found dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Daniel Josiah Evans, 24, was found dead in the 1000 block of Sanderfer Road in Bunnlevel.

No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials did not release any further information.